Popular Italian restaurant in Toronto shut down because of pests

There are a few names that are consistently seen on the DineSafe offenders list, often chains that have many locations. But, what is often not seen is high-end upscale wine bars.

The exception to that is this week, when a Cibo Wine Bar location was closed by health inspectors for a whopping 22 infractions over the course of three consecutive inspections.

The first inspection in the chain of unfortunate events took place on April 3, when the Italian restaurant at 522 King St. W. racked up seven infractions. At that point, "failure to protect against breeding of pests" was one of the significant contributions to the yellow conditional pass card.

DineSafe inspectors revisited the spot the next day, and added another four infractions, one of which again included a failure to prevent pests.

Finally, inspectors headed back to Cibo yesterday to follow up on the two conditional passes, and shut the place down. "Food premise maintained in a manner permitting health hazard (insects)" seemed to be the final straw.

The closure and frequent DineSafe near-misses and eventual closure come as a surprise in this particular case. Cibo is a renowned upscale dining spot that has won awards and praise from many around.

Paying over $15 for a few bites of pasta might make you feel like a fine dining experience is surrounding you, but unfortunately in this case, it comes with a side of insects.

The previous round of inspection at Cibo was conditional as well, back in December. The problems then were rectified and the restaurant was given a green card on December 13. It remains closed as of now, until it solves its insect problem.