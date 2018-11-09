Papa John's pizza shut down by Toronto food police

Papa John's isn't doing so hot right now.

According to DineSafe, the American pizza franchise's Regent Park location closed down Wednesday after failing a follow-up inspection with several sanitary infractions.

The pizzeria's most crucial blunder was its poor ventilation, which the DineSafe report said was maintained "in a matter permitting a health hazard."

On top of that, they had other significant violations including failing to protect the restaurant from both the harbouring and breeding of pests.

Papa John's was given a conditional pass the day before with significant infractions, but evidently bombed their re-inspection.

This location on Dundas East has had a pretty good track record up until now, but this closure certainly doesn't help the the franchise's flailing business.