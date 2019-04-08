This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pizza Hut, Cibo, Ginger, Hermes Bakery, Swiss Chalet

This week on DineSafe a number of chains got busted with conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Big Smoke Burger, Pizza Hut and Swiss Chalet all failed to impress.
See what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: April 1, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
Pizza Hut (2070 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: April 2, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: April 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ginger (212 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: April 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 6, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Cibo (522 King St. West)
- Inspected on: April 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.