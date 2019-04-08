This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Pizza Hut, Cibo, Ginger, Hermes Bakery, Swiss Chalet

This week on DineSafe a number of chains got busted with conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Big Smoke Burger, Pizza Hut and Swiss Chalet all failed to impress.

See what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Big Smoke Burger (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Pizza Hut (2070 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: April 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Bagel World (336 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: April 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ginger (212 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Hermes Bakery (2885 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: April 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 6, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Cibo (522 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Swiss Chalet (2148 Queen St. East)