The top 5 new ramen in Toronto

New ramen in Toronto ups the ante for Japanese noodle soups in this city. New arrivals are offering their own versions of this quintessential dish with miso-heavy recipes and Hakata-style broth.

Here are my picks for the top new ramen in Toronto

One of two Hakata-style ramen joints to open on the small stretch of Queen West by Osgoode Station, this is the first Toronto location of the Ikkousha chain. You’ll find bone broth made using the yobimodoshi soup-making process and chewy, thin noodles that'll make you want to say "Kaedama" for seconds.

Miso ramen is the specialty of this ramen house on West Queen West. Ramen Misoya has more than 30 stores worldwide, this being the first in Ontario. Broth here is made with fermented soybean mixture to add another level of flavour to your meal.

Going head-to-head with Ikkousha on Queen West is this second location of Shoryuken. It's already a hit in North York, where people flock to its Street Fighter-themed restaurant by Yonge and Sheppard for rich, pork bone tonkotsu broth.

It's easy to miss this little spot by Wellesley and Parliament, but it's definitely a Cabbagetown gem. A sizeable and affordable menu of ramen options, including some vegan bowls, offers an exemplary selection of broth and noodles.

Opened up right next to P.E.T. (Pierre Elliott Trudeau High School, for those who don't know), this ramen shop offers affordable deals for lunch. Combos include their Hakata-style ramen with sides of donburi or karaage.