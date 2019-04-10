Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best cheap eats toronto

10 new places to eat in Toronto when you're trying not to spend money

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Trying not to spend money in Toronto might sound like an oxymoron, but there are actually lots of new restaurants that have opened where you can save a buck and still fill up. Empanadas, noodles, burritos, salad and vegan food can all now be obtained in this city on a budget.

Here are my picks for new places to eat in Toronto when you’re trying not to spend money.

Bauzza Bauzza

Chinese buns are just a couple bucks apiece from this brand new spot at Spadina and College.

El Venezolano

Around ten kinds of empanadas from this new Danforth outpost of a Venezuelan restaurant are just five bucks.

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Ramen from this brand with a new location in Toronto on Queen West tops out at around $15.

Animal Liberation Kitchen 

A tight menu of cheap vegan food under ten bucks includes options like pulled jackfruit sandwiches and kimchi mac n’ cheese.

You Don Ya

Rice bowls topped with sashimi or other expensive ingredients from this new restaurant near Yonge and Dundas can get pricey, but topped with chicken or beef they’re around $15.

Chin Chin

This first casual Toronto outpost of a popular LA-born Chinese comfort food brand serves build-your-own bowls, salads and wraps for around ten bucks.

Awas

Rice and noodle dishes from this homey Taiwanese spot that just arrived in Chinatown hover around the $10 mark.

Vietnoms

Pho goes for $10 and banh mi are $5.99 at this newly opened Vietnamese restaurant near Sheppard-Yonge station.

Burrito Starz

This new casual concept near Richmond and Spadina is serving hearty quesadillas and burritos for ten bucks.

Golden Krust

This Caribbean brand now has a location at Sheridan Mall in North York selling their famed patties for $2.49.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Golden Krust

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

21 restaurant options for Easter Sunday brunch in Toronto

10 new places to eat in Toronto when you're trying not to spend money

Thieves steal thousands of dollars in cash from Toronto bubble tea shop

The best and worst Pizza Pizza locations in Toronto

10 restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

Popular Italian restaurant in Toronto shut down because of pests

Mascot Brewery is opening a beer garden in downtown Toronto

21 patios you can drink on right now in Toronto