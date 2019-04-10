10 new places to eat in Toronto when you're trying not to spend money

Trying not to spend money in Toronto might sound like an oxymoron, but there are actually lots of new restaurants that have opened where you can save a buck and still fill up. Empanadas, noodles, burritos, salad and vegan food can all now be obtained in this city on a budget.

Here are my picks for new places to eat in Toronto when you’re trying not to spend money.

Chinese buns are just a couple bucks apiece from this brand new spot at Spadina and College.

Around ten kinds of empanadas from this new Danforth outpost of a Venezuelan restaurant are just five bucks.

Ramen from this brand with a new location in Toronto on Queen West tops out at around $15.

A tight menu of cheap vegan food under ten bucks includes options like pulled jackfruit sandwiches and kimchi mac n’ cheese.

Rice bowls topped with sashimi or other expensive ingredients from this new restaurant near Yonge and Dundas can get pricey, but topped with chicken or beef they’re around $15.

This first casual Toronto outpost of a popular LA-born Chinese comfort food brand serves build-your-own bowls, salads and wraps for around ten bucks.

Rice and noodle dishes from this homey Taiwanese spot that just arrived in Chinatown hover around the $10 mark.

Pho goes for $10 and banh mi are $5.99 at this newly opened Vietnamese restaurant near Sheppard-Yonge station.

This new casual concept near Richmond and Spadina is serving hearty quesadillas and burritos for ten bucks.

This Caribbean brand now has a location at Sheridan Mall in North York selling their famed patties for $2.49.