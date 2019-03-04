Eat & Drink
toronto caesar vancouver

Vancouver pub famous for outrageous Caesars opening first Toronto location

Though it may have been invented in Calgary, the caesar has been popularized in its most epic form at a Vancouver bar over the last five years or so. That bar, Score, is bringing its wild Clamato creations to Toronto this spring.

Opening on King East in mid-May, the original Score on Davie in Vancouver has become notorious for its $60 Checkmate Caesar, topped with an entire fried chicken, onion rings, a burger, a mac-n-cheese-stuffed hot dog, chicken wings, a pulled pork slider and a brownie.

Though the Globe and Mail called it a "sad waste of food," it’ll be up to Toronto gluttons to decide for that themselves: after all we’ve endured Titanic sundaes, gold burgers, and far more indulgent phenomena than that in this city.

What’s definite is that this will be a massive transformation of the 107 King East space which was most recently home to elegant restaurant Copetin run by celeb chef Claudio Aprile. If you can believe it, the epic patio will be further expanded with built-in benches and a new layout.

Lead photo by

waywewander

