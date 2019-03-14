A popular Toronto cafe is opening a new location that serves booze

Toronto already has plenty of destinations for booze and coffee, but we're about to get a new one from one of the most adored spots in town.

The Tipsy Tamper, billed as the "rambunctious little sister" of The Tampered Press, will operate in the Man of Kent space at 202 Ossington during the daytime. The space will turn back into the bar by 6 p.m. at night.

They'll be serving a selection of rye, bourbon, whisky, wine, Left Field cans and curated cocktails as well as coffee. Minor renovations to the space will include a green wall and additional lighting. They'll also have WiFi, outlets, seating, and even a patio and sliding windows in the summer.

Slated to soft open on March 20, The Tipsy Tamper will be open at 8 a.m. seven days a week. The Tampered Press has been operating nearby on Dundas West for almost a decade.