Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
10 restaurants to go to in Toronto if you love cheese

There are lots of great restaurants in Toronto for people who love cheese, but these are some of the ooey-gooeyest, stringiest, stretchiest, meltiest, and most mouthwatering. 

Here are my picks for restaurants in Toronto for people who love cheese. 

Maiz 

Stretchy choriqueso is super elastic at this restaurant, best accompanied by a heap of chips and a decked out margarita. 

Chi Chop 

Huge pieces of fried chicken are stuffed with cheese at this food court location of a Taiwanese chain near Yonge and Dundas.

Good Cheese 

This restaurant is actually also a cheese shop, which means it’s ok to make a whole meal of your favourite dairy products (accompanied by beer or wine, obviously) at this East Chinatown spot. 

Le Swan

Textbook French fondue is served late at night at this West Queen West diner. 

Stuff'd 

Some of Toronto’s most popular grilled cheese sandwiches with all kinds of outrageous additions can be found at this stall in market 707.

Ozzy's Burgers 

Though this Kensington restaurant may be a mansion of meat, it’s the portobello burger stuffed with a ton of molten cheese that steals the show. Poutine and cheeseburgers are on the menu too. 

Maker Pizza 

The cheesiest of pizzas are made at Avenue and Cameron locations of this beloved pie place.

Famiglia Baldasarre

Giant, immaculate balls of mozzarella from this Geary pasta factory never fail to disappoint the most discerning of cheese lovers. 

Bobbie Sue's

Some of Toronto's favourite mac n' cheese can be obtained from this Ossington spot in varieties enhanced by broccoli or hot dog.

Cheese Garden

The most delicate Japanese cheesecake is sold at multiple locations of this cafe, along with other cheesy delights: after all, cheese is in their name. 

