Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto bar for ridiculous nachos closes unexpectedly

Less than half a year after opening, a bar known for serving monstrous platters of nachos covered in burgers and Hot Cheetos has closed down abruptly. 

The sign has come down outside of Nacho Bar, a self-proclaimed 'dive bar' on the Danforth that opened in the fall. 

According to the store's owner Jonathan Harvey, the location has been sold, but the brand itself has been "maintained." 

"To me, being an entrepreneur means loving a business enough to give it a heart beat...but not so much that you’re married to it. We’re playing Monopoly and everything is for sale," wrote Harvey in an Instagram post at the end of February. 

It's unclear whether or not that means Nacho Bar will be revived elsewhere while Harvey continues to operate his bar, Nomads, in Port Credit. 

Though problematically-named drinks like Daddy Issues won't be missed, this bro-bar's Cap'N Crunch fried chicken sandwiches were actually pretty good. Maybe they're just on Spring Break. 

