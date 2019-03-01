Toronto sushi restaurant shut down by health inspectors

A Toronto sushi spot that’s been around for nearly a decade got shut down this week due to numerous food safety program infractions.

Toronto Public Health posted a notice to the Dinesafe website listing seven infractions at Hokkaido Sushi near Mount Pleasant and Eglinton.

Of those violations, three were crucial, a Summons and Health Hazard Order for a “premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation” shutting the place down on February 26.

The notice also includes notices for failing to comply for handwashing, failing to maintain handwashing stations, and failing to ensure protection against contamination by hair.

Hokkaido is now open again after passing an inspection on February 28.