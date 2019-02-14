Toronto is about to get a Harry Potter style wizard brunch

Brunch is always pretty magical, but this spring in Toronto it’s about to get downright wizardly.

Touring pop-up Wizard’s Brunch and Dinner is coming to Toronto this April, described as “a unique experience that combines dining with immersive entertainment.”

They’re careful to note they’re not affiliated in any way with Warner Brothers, who own the Harry Potter brand, but frankly it doesn’t take an illusion spell to make the environment they set up look an awful lot like the Great Hall from the movies. They won’t have much trouble achieving the effect at Toronto’s historic Hart House.

In addition to the fantastical setting, diners often wear their best Hogwarts-style garb, “learn spells, drink magic potions and eat foods set for a wizard.” Tickets are a whopping $145 for brunch and $169 for dinner, but they’re already going fast.

