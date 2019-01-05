Popular Toronto sandwich shop being replaced by salad bar

Prepare to take out salads, boxes and wraps rather than chicken and porchetta sandwiches from one Toronto spot.

Carver at Peter and Adelaide is being replaced by a Salus Fresh Foods. The sandwich shop was the brainchild of Rob Bragagnolo (Labora, Marben) and Sergio Fiorino.

The reasoning behind the replacement is simple and drama-free: the partners want to focus on their own individual projects more. Labora recently converted from a food hall to a full-on restaurant newly doing brunch service, and Fiorino oversees four businesses in Blue Mountain Village.

According to Bragagnolo, they had a few offers on the space over the past year and decided to take one of them. "Carver may reappear, but for now it's on a little vacation," he says.

Just as much as loaded baked potatoes and crispy cracklings, the bold design of the space, including an Insta-worthy wall devoted to A Tribe Called Quest lyrics, will be missed.