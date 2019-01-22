Eat & Drink
Detroit Eatery Fire

A fire just destroyed an iconic diner in Toronto

Emergency responders are currently battling a "deep seated," four-alarm blaze that started in the basement of a restaurant on Toronto's bustling Danforth Avenue.

Toronto fire officials say they responded to the site of Detroit Eatery at 389 Danforth Ave., between Chester and Arundel Avenues, around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

What was initially declared a two-alarm fire escalated after 9 a.m. as difficult weather conditions and historic construction made things tricky for firefighting operations.

The apartments above the restaurant and those in neighbouring buildings have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The "stubborn" four-alarm fire was finally knocked down at 10:32 a.m., according to the Toronto Fire Service, though firefighters are expected to remain on scene well into Tuesday afternoon "doing overhaul" and investigating. Officials are asking residents to please avoid the area.

Detroit Eatery, home to one of Toronto's best diner burgers, appears to be in rough shape on account of the fire — so much so that neighbourhood residents have already set up a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild it.

"Detroit Eatery is a staple of the neighbourhood that the locals know and love," reads the GoFundMe page, which has raised $125 in just two hours. 

"Often having 3 generations of family members sitting down for brunch or getting together with good friends."

"The Detroit Eatery is not only a quality diner but a social hub and community hotspot," it continues. "Please help restore it to its former glory and allow this establishment to serving the public for years to come."

Lead photo by

@jandrosov

