Liora Ipsum
Posted an hour ago
The top 5 diner burgers in Toronto

Diner burgers in Toronto are what you eat when you want a simple meal from a greasy spoon. These low key spots not only have decor that will take you back but burgers that are made the way they have been for decades. 

Here are my picks for the top diner burgers in Toronto. 

Lakeview

This 24-hour diner at Dundas and Ossington does classic decked-out burgers topped with the likes of grilled portobello, peameal and fried eggs.

Donlands Diner

This charming diner in East York at O'Connor and Donlands turns out burgers made using AAA Ontario-raised Angus beef ground in-house, including ones loaded with sausage, bacon, peameal and onion rings or with smoked meat on top. 

Amazing Ted's

This place on Kingston Road in Scarborough may be known for ultra-cheap all-day breakfasts, but their burgers don't break the bank either at under $6 for even a banquet burger.

Gingerman

Standard burgers at this Scarborough diner are basic but homemade, and top out at way under $10. With booths and a strip mall location, this place is nothing if not an old school diner through and through.

Harry's

Not only can you get the most crushable "Plain Jane" cheeseburgers at this revitalized Parkdale diner, you can also get green chorizo burgers with spicy pickled onions and tomatillo relish or red chorizo burgers with pineapple.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Harry's

