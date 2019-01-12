Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
day drinking bars toronto

The top 10 bars for day drinking during the winter in Toronto

Day drinking during the winter in Toronto isn’t a guilty pleasure, it’s a method of survival. The effect is twofold: it helps warm you up, and also passes the time while you wait for sunnier weather. Plus, the days are shorter in winter anyway, so it’s not like anyone can really judge you for that long.

Here are my picks for bars for day drinking during the winter in Toronto.

Paris Paris

Open from noon onward and with outlets galore, this is the perfect place at Dundas and Ossington to down a glass or two of fancy wine while you “get some work done this afternoon.”

Henrietta Lane

This Corktown place is open from 9 a.m. until last call every day and serves booze from 11 a.m. onward, so there’s no need to opt for boring coffee when meeting up with pals here, while it’s still light out.

The Rex

Not only is this old school bar near Osgoode station open from noon every day, there’ll also likely be some live music programming whenever you wander in for an afternoon beer.

Hemingway’s

A heated patio at this Yorkville mainstay keeps drinkers cozy whatever the weather.

Shacklands

Belgian-style beer produced on the premises is ready to be sampled from noon onward at this Stockyards area craft brewery, but note that with early closing times you’ll have to head somewhere else in the evening.

Cider House

Try a huge range of ciders at the Roncesvalles bar during the day on weekends when they open at 11 a.m.

Liberty Commons

This Liberty Village headquarters for Big Rock Brewery is open from 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, making it a convenient daytime hangout.

Broadview Hotel

There’s a full bar in the lobby cafe area available after 11 a.m. at this hotel at Queen and Broadview, ready to supply any bougie bevvy you require.

Eastbound Brewing

Open before noon almost every day, this is a great craft beer bar with a full menu in the Riverside area to go get some day drinking done.

Brickworks Ciderhouse

At Queen and Broadview, this all-day restaurant is a great place to spend the afternoon trying out rare kinds of Brickworks craft cider.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Broadview Hotel

