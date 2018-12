Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Kinka Izakaya will be opening a new 2,800-square-foot location at 1 York Street by the waterfront next spring.

A location of My Roti Place will be replacing Bacchus Roti in Parkdale.

Yang Teashop is opening its 2nd location at 5295 Yonge Street in North York.

Closed