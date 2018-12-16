The top 5 new restaurants in the Financial District

New restaurants in the Financial District offer a chance to splash out on the go. On York, Richmond, and even in the PATH itself, it’s still possible to find gourmet options like vegan tostadas, Roman-style pizza, gnocchi, fried chicken, margaritas and beer in this high-powered Toronto neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Financial District.

Grab-and-go options plus quick takeout specials like meaty sandwiches and vegan pasta from this commuter-friendly outpost of Mark McEwan’s Italian restaurant bring gourmet flair to picking up quick lunches and dinners.

Vegan Mexican is now available on Richmond from this sophisticated restaurant from Grant van Gameren and others doing tostadas, veggie burgers and mocktails.

This year Toronto welcomed this sprawling upscale food court to the Richmond-Adelaide Centre that gathers some of the city’s favourites, including stalls from Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Love Chix, Khao San Road and Dailo. Plus, there’s coffee and booze.

Beer, oysters and salads are on the menu at this newly opened tavern that brings some lightness to the typical after-work spot with pretty decor. Bonus: there’s a ping pong bar in the basement.

Mocktails and creative small plates set apart yet another expansion of the Drake empire, this location within an office tower on York.