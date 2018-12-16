Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
financial district restaurants toronto

The top 5 new restaurants in the Financial District

New restaurants in the Financial District offer a chance to splash out on the go. On York, Richmond, and even in the PATH itself, it’s still possible to find gourmet options like vegan tostadas, Roman-style pizza, gnocchi, fried chicken, margaritas and beer in this high-powered Toronto neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Financial District. 

Fabbrica in the PATH

Grab-and-go options plus quick takeout specials like meaty sandwiches and vegan pasta from this commuter-friendly outpost of Mark McEwan’s Italian restaurant bring gourmet flair to picking up quick lunches and dinners. 

Rosalinda

Vegan Mexican is now available on Richmond from this sophisticated restaurant from Grant van Gameren and others doing tostadas, veggie burgers and mocktails. 

Assembly Chef’s Hall

This year Toronto welcomed this sprawling upscale food court to the Richmond-Adelaide Centre that gathers some of the city’s favourites, including stalls from Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Love Chix, Khao San Road and Dailo. Plus, there’s coffee and booze. 

Walrus Pub

Beer, oysters and salads are on the menu at this newly opened tavern that brings some lightness to the typical after-work spot with pretty decor. Bonus: there’s a ping pong bar in the basement. 

Drake Mini Bar

Mocktails and creative small plates set apart yet another expansion of the Drake empire, this location within an office tower on York.

Hector Vasquez at Rosalinda

