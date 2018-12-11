The top 10 bars in Bloorcourt and Bloordale

Bars in Bloorcourt and Bloordale make for a merry crawl along an active stretch of nighlife. Specializing in unpretentious cool and dreamy vibes to spare, this neighbourhood has its fair share of beer bars, cocktail spots and excellent wine lists.

Here are my picks for the top bars in Bloorcourt and Bloordale.

Nightly beer specials and buck-a-shuck, plus a lively summer patio, set this artsy bar with a Greek bent at Brock apart.

This place near Dufferin has multiple beers from multiple craft breweries on tap, plus bar fare featuring unusual proteins like kangaroo and alligator.

The ultimate neighbourhood bar near Dovercourt, the offerings here are stripped down but the craft beer selection is phenomenal and the service is personal as can be.

This sleepy local bar near Concord quietly serves a surprisingly decent variety of craft beer on tap.

Meet up for a relaxed drink, meal or both at this chill haunt near Bloor and Dufferin with a chalkboard menu, legendary patio and brunch.

Right around the corner from Ossington station, off-the-cuff drinks are mixed to your taste preferences at this mysterious cocktail bar.

What was long known as Greek place Menalon close to Shaw is now a smart wine bar serving nibbles like cheese and bread.

There’s a Nashville hot chicken stand hidden inside this dynamic craft beer bar near Dovercourt.

A faux skylight, emerald walls and thoughtful mixology make this cute bar at Shaw with a side patio one of the most romantic spots in the neighbourhood.

Drinking is taken to the level of an art form at this witchy watering hole with a grimoire for a menu close to Dufferin.