10 things to eat in Toronto that will warm you up this winter

There are lots of things to eat in Toronto that have the almost mythical power to warm you up, even if this winter turns out to be a doozy. When those cold weather warnings hit, head indoors and curl up with a bowl of one of these dishes.

Here are my picks for things to eat in Toronto that will warm you up this winter.

French onion soup

Kingston Social House is only open a couple nights a week, but the wait only stretches half as long as the gooey gruyere topping molten onion soup here.

Pho

Pho Metro at Lawrence and Warden is a destination for deals on steaming, warmly seasoned bowls of noodle soup so hot the broth cooks thin slices of beef almost instantly.

Ramen

When it comes to Japanese, in winter cold sushi just won’t don’t do. You need a piping hot bowl of hearty noodle soup with fatty pork, rich egg and salty nori from Hakata Ramen.

Karahi

It only makes sense to head to the place named for this dish, Karahi Point, in order to obtain the spicy, thick curry cooked in a vessel with the same moniker.

Butter chicken

Indilicious brings deliciously layered curries of all sorts to the junction, but nothing beats this creamy tomato-based crowd pleaser on a chilly day.

Congee

Not much beats a bowl of warm congee that requires pretty much no chewing when it comes to warming the soul, and Congee Town is the place to get this essential winter dish.

Fried bao

Sang-Ji Bao and it’s dumplings may be little, but you’ll warm up big time after one bite and slurp of the crispy pan-fried sheng jian bao served here.

Filipino spaghetti

Sweet spaghetti may not sound particularly warming to the soul, but anyone who knows this steamy dish can attest to its comforting benefits, chunks of house-made hot dog topping the pasta at BBs Diner in Little Italy.

Soon tofu

This hearty dish of spicy broth, velvety soft tofu and your choice of protein that can be modified to your heat preference can be found at Koreatown’s Buk Chang Dong.

Hand-pulled noodle soup

Magic Noodle has a downtown location in Harbord Village near Spadina, where you can get seven types of la mian from skinny strings to wide ribbons, so you have all kinds of options when it comes to beating the cold with a hot beefy noodle soup.