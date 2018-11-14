The top 15 restaurants near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Restaurants near Scotiabank Arena (a.k.a the ACC) are where to fuel up for a night of fun that could entail anything from a Leafs game to a UFC match or a performance from Elton John, Childish Gambino, Maroon 5 or Bruno Mars.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants near Scotiabank Arena.

Hot chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and rotisserie chicken can all be found at this shrine to poultry in the basement of Union Station.

Right across from Union Chicken in Union Station, handmade pasta is produced before diners in this slick commuter gem.

Elaborate ceremonial sushi dinners have their home at this restaurant near Bay and Queen’s Quay that’s sure to impress on a splashy evening out.

This restaurant at the bottom of York Street just steps from the arena has all the feel of a sports bar with a more refined atmosphere, while still serving burgers and beer.

If a multi-level pub just steps from one of Toronto’s biggest venues is what you're after, look no further than this bar right in Maple Leafs Square on Bremner.

This lush Italian restaurant is tucked into the intersection at Lower Simcoe and Bremner.

Across from the arena on Bay just north of the Gardiner, classics like burgers get taken to the next level at this pub.

Those craving a taste of Hoggs’ Hollow before an event at Scotiabank Arena can find it across the street from the venue on Bay.

Brisket mac n’ cheese and colourful cocktails make for an exciting start to the evening, found at this loud and energetic extension of a chain conveniently located steps from Union Station, at Front and York.

Sashimi, oysters, pizza, martinis and burgers all come together in an environment decked out with neon and taxidermy at this pub at Bay and Wellington.

Takeout and Cheaper options

Part of a cluster of restaurants secreted away under the Gardiner between Yonge and Bay, there’s major value to be found here a stone’s throw from much pricier restaurants.

Those with restrictive diets and allergies can easily find something to dine on at this location of a casual healthy eatery in the WaterPark Place food court.

Whether you’re just looking for a convenient spot to get the fastest food and drink with the widest variety, or just have to grind at the office right up until meeting with friends, this food hall hidden away on an upper floor at York and Harbour is the place for you.

There’s a fast spot to pick up healthy food near York and Bremner in this location of a popular chain.

Poke bowls from this outpost of a chain located in the basement of Union Station offer a healthy and Insta-worthy way to grab eats quick on the way to or from the train.