Another one of Susur Lee's restaurants is closing in Toronto

Lovers of Nouvelle Chinoise will soon no longer be able to indulge their desires for lengthy upscale dim sum meals at Luckee.

The Susur Lee restaurant, stationed at the SoHo Metropolitan Hotel, will be closing its doors for good on December 23.

Operating in the location for five years, the extended lease the restaurant had at the hotel has ended. It’s enjoyed a reputation as one of the best hotel restaurants in the city, as well as one of Toronto’s best Chinese restaurants and best places to get dim sum downtown.

This marks the third closure for a Susur Lee restaurant in the past two years, following Drake collab Frings six months ago and Bent in April 2017.

There is a silver lining though: starting December 4, a special blowout menu of signature favourites from over the years will be served. Sweet and sour crispy sea bass, soft shell crab “Harbour” style, Luckee Duck and char siu beef short ribs are all on the menu.

As for what’s to come from the space and the people behind Luckee, that remains a mystery for now. In the meantime, looks like this as one Asian restaurant you definitely won’t be able to head to for dinner this Christmas.