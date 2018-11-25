One of Toronto's most popular bakeries is opening a second location

One Toronto neighbourhood seems to be very, very lucky lately when it comes to the local food scene.

Riverside will soon be home to a new Blackbird Baking Co. location when it opens in summer 2019 at 635 Queen St East.

The neighbourhood has recently become home to a cidery HQ for Brickworks, craft breweries Eastbound and already has a go-to French bakery in Bonjour Brioche.

Blackbird, operating in Kensington Market for years now, is known for making some of the city’s best baguettes, challah and all-around bread.