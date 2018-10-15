This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Fushimi, Nations Experience, Urawa, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe, two Toronto restaurants were shutdown after health inspections. Both Chicago Bakery & Deli and Urawa Japanese Restaurant had to close their doors to the public due to rodents. Yikes!

See what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aroma Espresso Bar (85 Laird Dr.)

Inspected on: October 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Fushimi (491 Church St.)

Inspected on: October 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

Live Organic Food Bar (264 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: October 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

Caribbean Sunset (753 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: October 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Foggy Dew (803 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (11 Leslie St.)

Inspected on: October 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Subway (4651 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: October 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Nations Experience (1980 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: October 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: October 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).

Tim Hortons (793 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: October 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Sold potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Urawa Japanese Restaurant (254 Adelaide St. West)