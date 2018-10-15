This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Fushimi, Nations Experience, Urawa, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe, two Toronto restaurants were shutdown after health inspections. Both Chicago Bakery & Deli and Urawa Japanese Restaurant had to close their doors to the public due to rodents. Yikes!
See what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: October 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fushimi (491 Church St.)
- Inspected on: October 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
- Inspected on: October 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
- Inspected on: October 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Foggy Dew (803 King St. West)
- Inspected on: October 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Subway (4651 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: October 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).
- Inspected on: October 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Sold potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: October 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.