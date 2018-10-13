10 rooftop restaurants in Toronto with a breathtaking view

Rooftop restaurants in Toronto come with nice views alongside yummy menus. Usually found downtown and often a showstopper component of some of the city’s best hotels, these are the places to sit back and take it all in while you lounge, eat, sip and relax.

Here are some rooftop restaurants in Toronto with breathtaking views.

A go-to for those looking to impress a hot date or big client, this restaurant on the 58th floor of the TD Tower on Wellington in the Financial District has wraparound windows so everyone in the dining room gets a good look at our glorious city, and the food here is just as splashy.

Luxe but chill decor and a swishy bar menu complement the peaceful views seen from the top of the Broadview Hotel in Riverside.

The Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District has this upper-floor restaurant serving Baja cuisine that fits in perfectly with breezy decor and an infinity pool with views of the CN Tower right outside.

A global menu is served at this sexy rooftop restobar on King West where you can see the skyline for days.

Major big spender downtown vibes reign at this Financial District restaurant where your exciting views are of skyscrapers and bustling streets.

The glow of city lights from surrounding tall buildings provides a twinkling backdrop at this secretive Entertainment District rooftop steakhouse entered via an alleyway, then an elevator.

Floor-to-ceiling windows at this sophisticated restaurant above TIFF Bell Lightbox provide a great vantage point for watching all the action of King West.

This blowout restaurant on the 51st floor of the Manulife centre is where to head to take in jaw-dropping panoramas of the CN Tower and sunsets.

There are unparalleled waterfront views on the 27th and 28th floor of this world-class hotel where cocktails and a simple bar menu are served.

Other restaurants in Toronto can boast jaw-dropping views, but none but this one can say those views change moment to moment. Not only is this fancy restaurant located inside the city’s tallest freestanding structure, it revolves so that you get the best sightlines ever.