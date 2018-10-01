The top 5 new barbecue restaurants in Toronto

Barbecue in Toronto is no longer a rarity: in fact, it’s becoming more and more common. The Great White North is out to prove we have just as much chops as the South when it comes to smoking meats on-site, and even more creative freedom since we’re less restricted by regional styles.

Here are my picks for the top new barbecue restaurants in Toronto.

$100 four-and-a-half pound barbecue feasts of beef ribs, pork ribs and halal chicken plus more can be found at this new Upper Beaches restaurant.

Classic BBQ gets a bit of an upscale kick while still keeping it patio casual at this spacious Beaches hangout, with menu items like Korean BBQ ribs set off by lighter options like local trout.

The folks behind Chula Taberna just down the street have dipped their toes into yet another comforting concept with this barbecue spot that does non-traditional takes on wings, beef ribs and moonshine.

This little spot has big plans to open many locations, but for now head here for platters of pulled pork, brisket, wings and smoked meat that (true to the neighbourhood) you can even get on rye for lunch.

The popular Port Lands joint has opened up in a somewhat more accessible location, slinging their baby back ribs and brisket in a new Financial District food hall.