15 date restaurants in Toronto that won't let you down

Date restaurants in Toronto are a lot of things: classy, romantic, moody, elegant. But the one thing they really need to be is reliable. A new or current love is the person you don't want to let down, and date nights are precious, so turn to these places that never disappoint.

Here are my picks for date restaurants in Toronto that won’t let you down.

Tapas are intended to be shared, often in orders of two, and there’s no better place to nuzzle over some croquetas, boquerones, jamon and cocktails than this Spanish restaurant at King and Spadina.

Hand rolls made before your eyes are split in half for couples for a extraordinary sharing experience at this cozy neon-lit restaurant in Baldwin Village. Order a bottle of sake and you’re set.

You have to get close at this place in the Junction with a highly accurate name. The name may breed suspicion, but a regularly changing menu of locally-inspired offerings is delicious and sophisticated, including their popular calamari.

Dine on a perpetually shifting menu of handmade pasta and burrata specials on the upper floor of this homey restaurant overlooking dreamy Hillcrest Park.

Asian fusion tapas keeps it light and shareable at this Ossington fixture.

Delve into Indonesian-Dutch snacks the likes of which you won’t be able to try many other places at this Yonge and Eglinton snack bar.

Dutch finger foods and a warm wood environment will wrap up you and your boo in European ambience.

This darkened Bloordale haunt serves a menu of familiar but elevated snacks like wings, tartare and takes on Greek classics along with a sweet wine and beer list, plus creative cocktails.

Snuggle up in a booth at this West Queen West “French diner” that does expert renditions of classic sharing dishes like rotisserie chicken as well as late night fondue for when you just don’t want the night to end.

This snack bar on Dundas West exudes atmosphere and makes it easy to pick off each other’s plates with a chalkboard menu of items like devilled eggs and oysters.

Give bae the royal treatment at this Thai restaurant in the Entertainment District, with a menu inspired by the feasts of kings and queens. Rainbow salads mixed tableside are bound to make anyone feel special.

Get dumplings for your dumpling at this cheery little Roncesvalles restaurant.

Sometimes you just want to curl up and relax with the one you love and an ice cold beer and dig into some English entrees, and this is the place in Yorkville to do it. An upstairs area has a secluded vibe that feels like you’ve stumbled onto your own secret hangout.

Want to take your date to a “really, really nice restaurant”? This Leslieville Italian spot knows that so they put it in their name, and serves comforting feasts that are sure to get you reaching across the table.

Foie gras meatballs, smoked albacore tuna, and wagyu beef are part of a menu of surefire hits at this Upper Beaches hideaway.