The top 5 new sushi in Toronto

The top new sushi in Toronto brings a lot of freshness and variety to the Toronto raw seafood scene. Flame-torched, omakase, all-you-can-eat or some combination thereof — whatever type of sushi you’re craving you can now get even more of it in the city.

Here are my picks for the top new sushi places in Toronto.

Fish gets imported from Japan’s Tsukiji Fish Market for the sushi at this St. Clair West restaurant, so there’s always exciting new seafood like opal eye, black grouper and rock porgy to try. Order a chef’s choice omakase meal and sit at the bar to watch all your sushi being masterfully prepared to order before your very eyes.

Downtowners can now get all they can stomach of sushi topped with foie gras, kimchi mayo, serrano peppers, Hokkaido scallop and more for a set AYCE price at the new Bay and Dundas location of this popular restaurant.

As the name suggests, this North York place near Yonge and Park Home Avenue specializes in omakase tasting menus of torched and pressed sushi that you can order for dining in or to go. This is also the home of a sensational and much-Instagrammed smoked chirashi tart.

Have the ultimate power lunch at this discreet corner sushi stall in the newly opened Assembly Chef’s Hall in the Financial District, where a menu of 11 ever-changing pieces of sushi and a hand roll is served over a strict half-hour limit.

Another new downtown location for AYCE sushi, this one in Chinatown combines sushi and dim sum with dumplings, buns and spring rolls served alongside nigiri and sashimi. Order it all efficiently from an iPad.