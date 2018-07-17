New restaurants in Toronto you need to try

Toronto's restaurant scene just keeps on humming. The latest batch to open in the city include a tiny spot near Yonge and Finch that does Shanghainese-style fried bao, a hip hop themed snack bar in Little Italy and an Asian gastropub that opened where a jazz bar used to be.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we get all the details on where you might want to eat next.

Places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

