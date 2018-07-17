Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants in toronto

New restaurants in Toronto you need to try

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's restaurant scene just keeps on humming. The latest batch to open in the city include a tiny spot near Yonge and Finch that does Shanghainese-style fried bao, a hip hop themed snack bar in Little Italy and an Asian gastropub that opened where a jazz bar used to be.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we get all the details on where you might want to eat next.

Places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Sang-Ji Fried Bao

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

New restaurants in Toronto you need to try

Cake lab to replace beloved Kensington Market spice store

New Toronto restaurant will serve only 10 customers at a time

North 44 closing after 28 years in midtown Toronto

This is what the new beer garden under the Gardiner looks like

The top 10 new soft serve ice cream in Toronto

Huge crowds turn out for Toronto's biggest night market

King St. restaurant blames closure on pilot project