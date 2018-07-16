Toronto man walks on car after it blocks pedestrian walkway

A man has been arrested today after he was seen stomping on the hood of a car in the middle of downtown traffic this afternoon.

A bystander captured a man in a white t-shirt and baseball cap on video as he repeatedly jumped on a car stalled in the middle of the pedestrian walkway at Peter and Richmond Streets.

A man was spotted earlier today stomping on car at Peter & Richmond - Video by @JuddSaintJohn #Toronto pic.twitter.com/ctB5aqF4CW — blogTO (@blogTO) July 16, 2018

The video shows the man first causing extensive damage to the hood of the vehicle, then kneeling on the hood to stare at the driver before proceeding to jump on the roof.

Another man in the video appears to be trying to de-escalate the situation, motioning to other bystanders to call 911 while instructing the unlucky driver to stay in the car.

According to CP24, bystanders said the entire incident lasted around 30 minutes, and CTV reports that the man had been asking for cigarettes outside a nearby shelter before he began fighting with pedestrians and attacking vehicles, including a FedEx truck and a BMW.

Police were called to the intersection at around 1:20 p.m., and later confirmed to CP24 that the man had been arrested and charged with multiple offences.