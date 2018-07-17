Fox spotted carrying rabbit next to Toronto grocery store

A happy little forest creature turned heads in Toronto this morning by trotting across an intersection with its breakfast on proud display.

The orange fox was first spotted near St. Clair and Bathurst, just across the street from a popular Loblaws supermarket.

Video footage posted to Instagram shows the animal rolling around in some dirt beside a dead, full-grown rabbit before struggling to pick it up in its mouth.

When the fox finally gets a good grip on its kill (which, it should be noted, looks like it weighs about half as much as the fox does), he or she proceeds to trot up what appears to be Wells Hill Avenue toward St. Clair West.

Then, after readjusting once more, the fox prances straight across the street, to Loblaws, rabbit held high. It gets across without incident, save for some funny looks from fellow pedestrians.

That's when the video stops.

It's nice to think that the fox actually went into the grocery store for napkins or something, but, given that a massive ravine starts right behind the store, it's more likely that he or she was bringing home breakfast for the family.

Woodland animals don't use napkins, anyway. As the beginning of this video shows, foxes can wipe all the rabbit blood off of their fur using the ground just fine.