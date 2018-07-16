This is what the new TTC buses with USB charging look like

The future has arrived in Toronto as images of the buses with USB chargers have begun to trickle out.

Earlier this year the TTC promised an influx of 200 new buses equipped with USB charging ports.

These technologically advanced buses will allow riders to charge their smart devices on the go at any of the 12 charging stations located throughout the bus.

They also include improved accessibility features like more flip-down seats and an additional information display.

The new buses are part of the TTC's commitment to modernizing the system that includes free Wi-Fi inside subway stations and revamping retail services to incorporate click and collect options for customers.

They're also part of a larger plan to roll out 440 new buses by 2019.

Expect the first of these bad boys to hit the streets sometime within the coming months.