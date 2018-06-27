Eat & Drink
new bars toronto

The top 5 new bars in Toronto

The top new bars in Toronto sport the latest craft beers, the most retro arcade games, and the coolest food. Bar-goers in this city appreciate personality in an establishment, and the best watering holes to open so far this year already have plenty to spare.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto.

Open House

A reinvention of The Steady in Bloorcourt, this place has a Nashville hot chicken stand hidden inside and all the craft beer you could ever want to wash it down with, plus a disco ball.

The Jim

Not only does this place that transformed Bloorcourt’s Orchard have an impressive array of craft beer (more than one offering from multiple local breweries, what?) but they also make bar food out of rare proteins like kangaroo and alligator.

Wasted Youth Bar

Less Bar is back to being a more generic hangout near Bloor and Ossington, but with cheap cocktails, Buck Hunter, and pizza pops, how can you go wrong?

Tilt

Now that this arcade bar has relocated to Studio Dundas West, it’s more popular than ever. It’s still five bucks for all the free play you can handle on over 50 vintage games, and you can bring your pint of craft beer with you as you dominate all of them.

Henrietta Lane

Though named for one of the (ahem) shadiest lanes in Toronto’s history, this all-day Corktown bar is actually quite wholesome with café beverages and a list of mocktails.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Jim

