Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

The Food Dudes have been keeping busy. They will not only be launching two locations of Blondie's Pizza soon, but also Sara: a Japanese-inspired sister restaurant to Rasa, set to open August 1 at 98 Portland Street (at Adelaide Street West).

Chase Hospitality Group will be opening Arthur’s, “a new American-inspired grill, cocktail lounge and rooftop terrace,” this fall in the Weston Centre at 22 St. Clair Avenue East in the Yonge & St. Clair neighbourhood.

Open-air The Slip opens for patio season tomorrow (Friday, May 18) at Harbourfront Centre along Queens Quay West, with a new look and a Mexican-inspired menu of tacos, nachos supreme and street corn — plus tequila-focused drinks.

Vegan Mexican restaurant Rosalinda opens next week, on May 23, at 133 Richmond Street West (at York Street) in the Financial District.

The Pocha has replaced Big Tuna Poke Bar at 599 Bloor Street West in Koreatown.

Garrison Creek, an Italian restaurant that will offer both traditional and unexpected Italian dishes with an elevated twist, opens in June at 760 College Street (between Shaw and Crawford streets) in Little Italy.

Restaurant and bar The Commoner opens this summer at 2067 Dundas Street West (at Howard Park Avenue).

Chi Patisserie should be opening very soon at 5298 Yonge Street (at McKee Avenue) in North York.

