The top 10 restaurants on Danforth East

The top restaurants on Danforth East are a reflection of the area's concentration of Ethiopian joints as well as the influx of new places that have opened in recent years.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants on Danforth East.

In the heart of Little Ethiopia just steps from Greenwood station, this is the place to find all the usual favourites, a traditional coffee ceremony and beautiful platters served in mesobs.

The first Dutch snack bar to hit the city, this casual brick spot is a cosy place to try frikandel, sausage in a bun, and poffertjes, sweet mini Dutch pancakes served with powdered sugar.

Refined Thai food is on the menu at this airy restaurant. Showcasing regional cuisine, you'll find the usual favourites like Tom Yum soup and Pad Gra Paow. Presentation-wise, you won't find Thai showcased much better.

The Danforth East was in need of a neighbourhood hang when The Wren came around. It's saloon-style here, meaning lots of woodsy old school decor for locals to hang out in and feast on burger specials, guac and chips and a pint of beer.

Another Ethiopian go-to. The Lalibela platter, with meat and veggies served with salad and injera, is a great dish to share between friends or a date. It's incredibly affordable too, considering how full you'll get.

It's all about comfort food at this restaurant just east of Coxwell Avenue. Everything here is local and sustainable, from their house burger to their Cornish hen. It's multipurpose here: good for a date, a night out with family or just a beer while watching the game.

This gastropub sources ingredients from local farmers where possible. They have an in-house meat smoker, so carnivores will love the menu of game here. Casual yet fancy, a lightswitch in the old school booths lets you control the mood.

This restaurant is all about bringing food from the farm to the table, citing influences from California and New York City and armed with the skills of Alex Molitz of Farmhouse Tavern.

Perhaps a but more on-trend than its other Danforth East counterparts, this Ethiopian restaurant is best known for its vegetarian platter (though they also have meat options) piled with all the regular offerings of healthy spiced veggies.

When you're craving pancakes and eggs in the middle of the day, this diner has you covered. A popular spot for weekend brunch, this restaurant does eggs benny and fluffy pancakes seven days a week.