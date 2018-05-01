Eat & Drink
The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for April

New restaurants in Toronto continue to amaze with hits from around the world. Head to these spots for brand new takes on wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, Greek meze, Japanese souffle pancakes and good old Thai food.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Giulietta

Local star chef Rob Rossi heads up the kitchen at this new stunner of an Italian restaurant that replaces his previous project, Bestellen, in the same space on College. A new wood-burning oven has been brought in for spicy soppressata and pistachio lardo pizzas, and the fresh scarpinocc is divine.

The Haam

Try something new with the fusion dishes at this Entertainment District restaurant that gives dishes like mac n’ cheese, burgers, crudo and ceviche Korean twists.

Away Kitchen

A new project from the folks behind Awai, this time in Little Italy, find vegan gelato and a plant wall as this cafe with vegan espresso based drinks and lunch and dinner options such as soup, salad and curry dishes.

Constantine

The latest from the people behind La Palma and Mercatto is a breezy, loosely Mediterranean restaurant on the ground floor of one of Toronto’s newest boutique hotels near Yonge and Bloor. Try the halloumi and labneh.

Rosina

Calabrian cuisine can be found in Toronto at this new King West restaurant that serves pizza, pasta and meatballs. Honey and jam on your pizza comes recommended here.

Gazi

Toronto has a new destination for sharing plates at this spacious Danforth restaurant. Traditional dishes like sarmades or octopus can be accompanied by squid ink cocktails.

Hanabusa Cafe

This is the place to go in Kensington Market to get your fill of Japanese souffle pancakes, the latest in fluffy, puffy, jiggly breakfast technology. They come in varieties like matcha, chocolate, with bacon and a fried egg, or laden with custard sauce.

City Betty

A bi-coastal menu reigns at this new restaurant near Greenwood station. Show your support for this new restaurant managed by women by indulging in a Zodiac-themed cocktail.

Barcelona Tavern

Head to this multi-level bar in Liberty Village for some Spanish tapas and a convivial atmosphere and lively crowd to watch the game with, especially if you’re more into cheering on your team with an Old Fashioned or gin and tonic in your hand rather than a pint.

Dee

From the same people behind now shuttered Soi and Shanee comes this Yonge and Davisville area restaurant serving a similar menu of reasonably priced Thai sharing plates.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Haam

