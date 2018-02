Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Slanted Door, Coffee & Art looks to be opening in March at 442 Bloor St. W. in the former Boil Bar space in The Annex.

Rustle & Still, a modern Vietnamese cafe, looks to be opening very soon in what was previously Sky Blue Sky (RIP) at 605 Bloor St. W. in Koreatown.

Something called Pho Pas (assuming it's going to serve Vietnamese noodle soup) has applied for a liquor licence at 480-482 Parliament St. in Cabbagetown.

Closed