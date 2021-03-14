The 10 most indulgent burgers in Toronto

Indulgent burgers in Toronto are next-level creations featuring premium toppings like truffles or foie gras, often stacked so high they barely fit into your mouth.

Here are my picks for the most indulgent burgers in Toronto.

The Canadiana at this Scarborough spot won't break the bank, but by eating it you'll exceed your caloric intake for the day, and maybe even for the week. The 8-ounce patty comes on a bun with saucy pulled pork, peameal bacon, strip bacon, crispy fried onions and poutine.

The local burger chain is home to The Holy Duck, a decadent creation featuring a single beef patty topped with a slab of seared foie gras, double-smoked bacon, white truffle oil, and maple syrup.

Instead of buns, two grilled cheese sandwiches surround two patties and two panko-crusted cheese-stuffed mushrooms with all the fixins' on this secret-menu monstrosity, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Order up the Destroyer at this local burger chain and receive a burger complete with four beef patties, deep fried portobello mushrooms all sandwiched in between two grilled cheeses.

The First Degree Burger at this chain with multiple Toronto locations is the most outraegous option available. The pricey luxe burger features ingredients of Wagyu and foie gras, presented on a charcoal sesame bun with bacon, fried onions, baby arugula, crispy parmesan and Slayer sauce.

The Bullger might be one of Toronto's most over-the-top halal burger joints. The draw here may be their eye-popping 60-ounce stunt burger that isn't on the menu and has to be ordered in advance because it takes at least 40 minutes to make.

The Baby Point restaurant does an epic cheesy Teque Burger which comes with a custom made Tequeño bun with coleslaw and cheddar cheese then topped with garlic sauce, ketchup and mustard.

This Parkdale restaurant is another Toronto destination for over-the-top halal burgers. The wildest creation here is their giant The Big Bang. It's a tower of two beef patties with cheddar, crusted portobello, crusted mozzarella, beef bacon, guacamole, salsa fresca, tomato, lettuce, smoked chipotle and BBQ sauce all between two grilled cheeses.

Order up the Mustang Sally at this Kensington Market spot and receive a burger stacked high with cheddar, mozzarella, onion rings, smoked beef, caramelized onions, special sauce and spicy BBQ sauce.

The Scarborough restaurant has a burger dubbed the I Dare You. It consists of of three beef patties in between two grilled cheese sandwiches and topped with onion rings, grilled onion, sauteed mushrooms and secret Alley sauce.