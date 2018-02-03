The top 22 healthy takeout restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Healthy takeout restaurants in Toronto cater to those who are always on the run and need fast food, but not the burger and fries variety. Rather than giving in to the wiles of greasy joints, pop by one of these restaurants for some quick clean eats instead.

Here are my picks for the top healthy takeout options in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Fresh has a comprehensive menu of salads, green smoothies and immunity drinks that you can order to go. While lines can get long during rush hours, their bowls of basmati rice or soba noodles with a choice of protein are filling and worth the wait.

Bloorcourt

With a menu that’s dairy, egg, and sometimes gluten-free, Bloomer's has more than just salads. They do fried tempeh wings, pulled jackfruit sandwiches with onion rings and sides like kimchi fries – enough said.

Dundas West

For a meal that’s completely organic and non-GMO, Veghed is your spot. Run by chef Ren Mercer, its healthy menu will satisfy your cravings. Pick up a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich and some gluten-free double chocolate fudge brownies for home.

Etobicoke

It’s not just juices and smoothies at The Fix and Co., though beverages like the choco-mint chai will really perk up your morning. They’ve also got daily soups and power bowls like a tempeh shawarma bowl and greens including a gluten-free kale Caesar salad.

Financial District

Kupfert and Kim is an extremely popular lunch destination. The line gets long at the Brookfield and First Canadian Place locations, so if you’re in a rush you can always order one of their Oaxaca brown rice bowls through Foodora and have it delivered straight to you.

The Junction

The Beet has a huge organic menu for healthy eaters. Grab a black bean, avocado and cheese Buenos Dias wrap and pair it with a house salad for some tasty takeout.

Kensington

There’s a handful of great healthy options in this area, but Hibiscus takes the cake with its famous 42-ingredient salad and its all-organic, vegan and gluten-free menu.

King East

For simple but hearty dishes, head to Farmr next to the St. Lawrence Market and get a plate of hay roasted chicken with chimichurri sauce and mashed potatoes with veggies. This pretty space may tempt you to hang out a bit longer but their dishes are good for takeout too.

King West

Just like its four other locations in and around the Financial District, this iQ Food Co. closer to Bathurst has salad boxes that look deceptively small but will fill you right up. Chia pudding cups are available to go, as is their famous avocado toast.

Leslieville

A good place to pick up some breakfast before work, Fruitful Market has healthy chicken salad sandwiches and fresh-baked muffins ready to be eaten in the office as well as a hot table at dinner with both meat and vegetarian options.

Liberty Village

Garden Gangsters offers dairy-free smoothies and organic juices, plus breakfast bites like avocado toast and bowls packed with nutritious veggies and protein for lunch and dinner.

Queen West

Borne of a university project developed by brother duo Aiden and Wyatt Bootj, Hopscotch is all about convenient healthy eats. Just like their Financial District location, they carry bowls, wraps and salads are the main fare here.

Riverside

About to head into the Opera House? Grab some a fresh juice from Pulp Kitchen next door to get you energized and a whole wheat wrap to hold you down before the event.

Roncesvalles

There’s a number of healthy options in this area but The Simple Kitchen does salads and boxes as well as gluten-free sandwiches. They also have a cheap bone broth that will be your saving grace as you dash around in the city.

Scarborough

Ital Vital has been providing a healthy alternative to Scarborough for years. Their vegetarian West Indian food and vegan chocolate cheesecake will make your day.

West Queen West

There’s something about Bolt’s menu that makes you want to eat healthy. Their chocolate smoothies are creamy and nutritious, and they have affordable protein bowls that will satisfy your hunger pangs.

Yonge & Bloor

A hole in the wall right next to one of Bloor’s side street entrances, Salad House makes custom salads with your choice of chicken breasts, smoked salmon, and a wide selection of dressings. They’ve also got a nice selection of ready-made salad you can take to go.

Yonge & College

Walking distance from Ryerson, Suup is a vegan spot under the Aura condo that offers burritos, smoothies and salads with housemade dressings. Naturally, they also have a list of gluten-free soups.

Yonge & Dundas

You wouldn’t expect anything from the food court to be too healthy, but the Urban Herbivore in the Urban Eatery at Eaton Centre has lots of healthy fare along with some very tasty vegan muffins.

Yonge & Eglinton

A big selection of ready-made breakfasts and salads makes Koek Koek a go-to spot for a healthy takeout meal. Plus they carry unique snacks like bread with beet spread and goat cheese if you’re feeling bored of those super common rice bowls.

Yonge & St. Clair

Expect to have a hearty meal at Mary Be Kitchen, with hormone-free proteins and gluten-free sides. Everything you need throughout the day can be found here, from stews to full plates and coffee.

Yorkville

Sorelle and Co. has a pristine interior that screams healthy and wealthy. Their prices are pretty average, though, and they have a menu consisting of vegan pizza and donuts that will give you the sugar rush you need for the day.