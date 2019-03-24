The top 10 restaurants for sausage in Toronto

Restaurants for sausage in Toronto include places that serve up traditional options from Germany and the Netherlands to those with more niche wieners like elk and kangaroo. Nevertheless, they all have one thing in common, great tasting sausage that doesn't require fancy toppings.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for sausage in Toronto.

This German-style beer hall with locations inside Union Station and on King West will make all of your Oktoberfest dreams come true year-round. Pick from over 20 different types, ranging from Polish and Italian to heritage breeds and game.

This Portuguese joint has several locations in Toronto. Their take on sausage is pretty spectacular and an excellent way to start off a meal. The flaming chourico is a traditional sausage made with minced pork, salt, pepper, garlic powder and fat, that's placed in a clay casserole filled with moonshine that is then set on fire.

This Junction joint serves up addictive German standards like pretzels and sausage made with local ingredients. Choose from eight different types of sausages, each one being served with kartoffel salad, house mustard and horseradish.

It's no surprise that one of the best BBQ joints in Toronto serves up amazing sausage. Current offerings on the meat-centric menu in Leaside include bratwurst and jalapeno cheddar sausage.

This Little Italy multi-level pub does one tasty bangers and mash. The dish comes with sweet and aromatic shallot gravy. It's a textbook rendition of the classic, the potatoes are airy and the Stilton and peppercorn sausage is hearty.

The kitschy Parkdale bar is home to a menu filled with tasty Eastern European eats. Chow down on Cevapi, a traditional zesty Balkan sausage, or opt for something more basic like chicken or turkey.

Make your way to the Danforth to discover this quaint Dutch snack bar. A must-try offering is their Boerenkool. It's a mash of stewed kale and potato served alongside slices of Dutch smoked sausage. If you're craving even more sausage, order a Frikandel too.

The West Queen West haunt is dishing out four different types of sausages that are best enjoyed with cold beer. Under their wurst section is where you'll discover bratwurst, hot kransky, bockwurst and weisswurst.

The Kensington Market butcher sells chorizo-infused sausages and other Latin American-inspired meats. In addition to raw meats you can take home, they sell some delicious prepared foods, including their delectable sausages.

The European-style beer cabin can be found in the Junction. If you're coming hungry the thing to get here is the Alpine board for two. It comes with two kinds of house sausage, two kinds of potato salad, pork schnitzel, rum and cola braised brisket, slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, a pretzel, fiery house hot sauce, mustard, and cheddar dip.