The top 30 Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Thai restaurants in Toronto can be found in many neighbourhoods. Faves like Pad Thai and spring rolls are the comfort foods of every metropolitan citizen, and nothing feels more like home than a good Thai food go-to.

Here are my picks for the top Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Real Thailand is never incredibly busy, yet it remains a neighbourhood staple. With a storefront patio right off Bloor, it’s a reliable go-to for street-style Pad Thai and cheap lunch specials.

Avenue and Lawrence

For a reliable neighbourhood haunt, Satay on the Road delivers with satay skewers, mango salads, spring rolls and green curry in a contemporary setting. They also have another location in Leaside.

Bayview and Leaside

Fully licensed, Siam Square Hut is open until midnight daily and offers dinner set specials and — most importantly — a great variety of Thai desserts like deep fried banana and options like jack fruit to go with your coconut ice cream.

Beaches

Don’t be intimidated by Pattaya's massive menu, nearly everything at this cozy restaurant is delicious. Ingredients taste super fresh at this Beaches favourite, and the squash fritters are especially beloved here.

Cabbagetown

The Thai Room chain has plenty of locations around the city, but this spot on Carlton is a reliably tasty one. Service is fast and portions are sufficiently filling — what more can you ask for.

Canary District

Over the years Sukhothai has expanded across the downtown core. Now, the family-run brand has four locations in the city and boasts one of the best Pad Thais. This restaurant on Front is way cozier than its Wellington location.

Church Wellesley

Si Lom is definitely the spot for Thai food lovers who also love their booze. Standout dishes include specialties like the softshell crab Pad Thai, but the real star of the show is the menu of boozy buckets.

Corktown

Arguably one of the best Thai restaurants in the city, Mengrai Thai — run by Chef Sasi — is renowned for dishes like the red curry chicken with lychee, and the morning glory appetizer.

Danforth East

The interior of Sala Modern Thai may look humble, but the food it serves is definitely something that the chefs can brag about. Egg-wrapped Pad Thai noodles and tasty curry beef are presented beautifully and taste just as good as they look.

Entertainment District

One of the most popular weekend dinner destinations in the area, you can’t really go wrong with a meal from Pai. There’ll probably be a line to get into this basement restaurant, but the wait for their pad gra prow is worth it.

Financial District

Little Khao is the mini version of its larger counterpart on Charlotte Street. Serving two to three favourites from its regular menu, this stall in Assembly Chef’s Hall keeps it simple with a rustic roadside look and handwritten signs.

Harbord Village

Just like its name suggets, Flip, Toss & Thai is all about quick Thai eats. Dine in for quick service or get their affordable dishes of panang curry to go.

Junction

Isaan Der takes its name from the region of Thailand its recipes are from — Isaan is the northeastern area bordering Laos and Cambodia. Presentation is key here: shrimp rolls are tied with noodle bows and ping gai chicken is served in charming street-style.

Junction Triangle

Reliably good, Thai Lime is loved by nearby residents and visitors alike for its unwaveringly large portions. While prices have slowly been climbing over the past few years, the spot is still a go-to for delicious mango salad and affordable bites.

King East

You can expect Golden Thai to get really busy most days of the week, especially for work day lunches. This is likely due to the fact that decor here is nice and it’s fairly inexpensive in comparison to other King Street spots.

King West

Coco Rice is one of the very few Thai restaurants in this area: shocking considering how many people in neighbouring Liberty Village would appreciate a good Thai takeout spot. The dine-in dinner specials are the real steals here, snagging a spot by the window is definitely recommended.

Mount Pleasant

For good service and atmosphere, Bolan Thai's charming interior makes for an ideal low-key night out. Curry is served alongside adorable star-shaped mounds of rice and appetizers like crispy deep-fried snow shrimp.

North York

For unique takes on traditional Thai, head to Eat BKK to sample some khao soi poutine (fries with beef and coconut curry) and spaghetti curry. Brought to us by the same chef behind Kub Khao, even the most traditional skeptics might find something to like here.

Roncesvalles

Ultra casual Thai Home does quick and cheap Thai eats and daily specials. It’s probably most popular to order here via JustEats, but Roncy residents often head here for convenience and efficiency.

Scarborough

Real Thai food lovers should familiarize themselves with Jatujak, a staple eatery in Scarborough that many will vouch for as the best purveyor of Pad Thai in the city. Their location on Kingston Road is mostly takeout, but this Vic Park spot is worth travelling for.

St. Clair West

Everything about Khmer Thai feels down-to-earth, from the homemade quality of their dishes to the humble interior decked out in hanging plants. The menu here is nothing fancy, just Thai and Cambodian dishes done well.

West Queen West

Conceived by the same guy that opened Khao San Road back when it was on King West, Nana's concept feels considerably younger and fun. Giving us the essence of Bangkok’s Entertainment District, you’ll find plenty of dishes worth trying here.

Yonge and Bloor

The lovely subterraneous space that is Sabai Sabai boasts a refined menu of Northern Thai and Laotian favourites. Pair it with a bottle of Beerlao, a sweet jasmine rice beer, to offset the spice.

Yonge and Dundas

There’s a few reasons why Salad King is so popular. Its proximity to Ryerson and sprawling seating area make it a solid spot, but on top of that prices are decent and it's really the only quick option for Thai in between classes at Kerr Hall and Ted Rogers.

Yonge and Eglinton

Dee is one of the newest spots on this list and perhaps the most beautiful, if you like colourful, vibrant decor. You can’t help but feel a little more cheerful walking into this restaurant; it also helps the gooey cheese bites come with tom yum sauce and are extra delicious.

Yonge and Lawrence

People who live by Joy Thai swear by it as the best local Thai spot in the area. The chicken Pad Thai here is surprisingly good, and they have a great selection of soups like tom kha and tom yum.

Yonge and St. Clair

Fusing the traditional Thai flavours with additional spices from Szechuan and Indian cuisine, New Thai's approach may seem adventurous, but it’s really just as reliable as other neighbourhood spots.

Yonge and Wellesley

You wouldn’t expect Thai Fantasy — located in the most hectic part of the Yonge and Wellesley area — to feel as relaxing as it does, but service here is almost so friendly it’s hard not to feel cozy. Plus lunch deals are generous here and food is dependably good.

Yorkville

Bua Thai sticks out like a sore thumb in this usually pricey area with $10 lunch specials. That being said, portions aren’t insanely big, but they definitely have a diverse enough menu to satisfy your Thai cravings.