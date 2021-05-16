The top 35 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto ice cream parlours and gelato shops will be slinging their goodies all summer long. Satisfy your cravings for scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and chocolate dipped swirls with this handy guide to frozen treats in the city.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream and gelato shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Eva's Original Chimneys on Bloor is a must-visit when you're in the area. They're taking their delicious Hungarian chimney cakes and turning them into ice cream cones in a variety of epic flavours.

Thai rolled ice cream is available at various spots around the city and one of the city's top purveyors can be found on Baldwin St. Arctic Bites makes rolls to order in flavours like Thai ice tea and Fruit Loops.

Hollywood Gelato carries over 20 fun house-spun gelati at a time cycling through a repertoire of 200+ flavours. Highlights include cake batter, key lime pie and roasted marshmallow - available in a cup or cone, two scoops at a time.

Ed's Real Scoop has expanded to four Toronto locations, but the original one in The Beaches is a local gem. The sweet shop sells ice cream, gelati and froyo in 100-plus flavours.

Part bakeshop, part ice cream parlour, Bakerbots churns out house-made ice cream in unique flavours ranging from dulce de leche to London fog.

Ruru Baked on Lansdowne is a small-batch ice cream shop with flavours like pandan, banoffee pie, oolong, ribena and mango, all made in-house.

Park Snacks goes beyond offerings of hot dogs and hamburgers. You'll also discover ice cream on the menu that will allow you end the meal off on a sweet note.

La Paloma is an old school gelateria where the display case is filled with dozens of flavours. You won't be able to pick just one.

Montreal import La Diperie serves up delicious vanilla soft serve that gets dipped and loaded with toppings.

Carter's on Woodmount sells a variety of Kawartha Dairy scoops in crowd-pleasing flavours.

Sweet Escape Patisserie makes its ice creams from scratch in a rotating assortment of flavours including birthday cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a vegan soy latte.

Honey's on Dundas is a dairy-free ice cream shop that doesn't compromise on texture or flavour. The plant-based tubs and ice cream bars come in flavours like chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter and saltine crackers, and double chocolate chip brownie.

Found on Gerrard, Wong’s Ice Cream is Toronto's ultimate desintation for delicious Asian ice cream. You'll find flavours like black sesame, wasabi honey, Vietnamese coffee, and chocolate yuzu at this local shop.

Lickadee Split is a mom-and-pop operation that brings in its ice cream from Maypole. Find a rainbow of flavours including confetti-speckled birthday cake and s'mores.

Flavours at gelateria Hotel Gelato range from your basic vanilla and lemon to the more unique Mojito and sweet and spicy Mayan chocolate.

Sweet Jesus on John boasts a line-up of epic ice cream treats. Cones are loaded with toppings of cotton candy, brownies and potato chips.

Tom's Dairy Freeze is a retro roadside attraction where soft serve cones and malt milkshakes are the major draw. You know ice cream season has begun when this shop reopens.

The Village Chill is Fo Hill's local destination for tasty ice cream and frozen yogurt. The shop is only open during the warmer months so make sure to visit before it's too late.

Make your way to Queens Quay to discover ice cream shop Ice Creamonology. They're making small batches of ice cream in flavours like Turkish coffee, pistachio, dark chocolate and chocolate fudge brownie. Get 'em in cones or pints.

Delight Chocolate creates all natural ice creams in small batches. Look forward to seasonal flavours like Ontario rhubarb, plus the signature Junction Junk Yard studded with crushed up chocolates and confections from around the shop.

Toronto is home to three locations of Dolce Gelato including this one on Augusta. Head here to indulge in a wide selection of gelato and sorbeto.

Tucked away on Portland is where you'll find, Piccolina Gelato, the dessert-only outpost of Italian restaurant Nodo. All the gelato here is homemade from real, natural ingredients

This neighbourhood has numerous options to satisfy your sweet tooth but The Big Chill is the perfect nostalgic destination. There's ample seating outside making it a magnet for locals on hot days.

Butter Baker is a patisserie by Dundas and Bay. Here you'll find soft serve in a variety of unique flavours, poured into waffle cones baked fresh in-house.

Creamery X serves up frozen custard and vegan ice cream on Jarvis. This spot does everything in small batches and is all about the flavours, offering up an epic and novel selection.

The Inside Scoop is an ice cream shop near Bathurst and Lawrence. Order up ice cream sandwiches and soft serve as well as warm brownies.

Join the queue at Bang Bang to mix and match fresh baked cookies with house made ice cream for the ultimate ice cream sandwich like cinnamon toast or burnt toffee.

Kekou Gelato near Queen & Spadina is often packed with hungry patrons eagerly awaiting to dig into offerings of made-in-house popsicles, ice cream bars and soft serve.

Lingan Cream House is a Sri Lankan snack shop where ultra creamy house-made ice creams and sherbets come in flavours like mango, pineapple and vanilla.

Summer isn't complete without a visit to the iconic Dutch Dreams. The Vaughan Road shop has a wide selection of ice cream flavours and you can get them inside tricked-out waffle cones.

iHalo Krunch on Queen is Toronto’s destination for what’s been dubbed goth, charcoal or black ice cream.

Nani's Gelato started out as a food truck, but now sells their creative gelato flavours like espresso, Belgian cookie, lychee, white chocolate and Indian chai on Charles. They have lots of vegan options too.

Milkcow is a Korean dessert chain specializing in organic soft serve. Not only is the soft serve some of the creamiest around, it also comes in sundae form with outrageous toppings like giant clouds of cotton candy, gooey chunks of honeycomb, fruit, and colourful syrups.

Expect to find flavours like whiskey pecan, tiramisu, cantaloupe and goat cheese with blueberry jam at Your Gelato.

Summer's Ice Cream is so good it's now distributed by the pint in select grocery store freezer aisle. The original location in Yorkville is home to two dozen flavours including almond butter toffee and espresso fudge mud pie. Also find frozen yogurts, sorbets and soft-serve.