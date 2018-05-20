Eat & Drink
cheap eats markham

The top 10 cheap eats in Markham

Cheap eats in Markham will help you dine on a budget of $8 and under. Expect a lot of cheap Asian eats, with decent to phenomenal portions for affordable prices that you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

Here are my picks for the top cheap eats in Markham.

Babu

Super spicy and super cheap, this restaurant near the intersection of McCowan and Bur Oak serves up Indian cuisine. They've also got another strip mall location in Scarborough. Rice with veggies come with five different curries wrapped in banana leaves for $7.45, fluffy dosas for under $5 and daily specials run for $4.99.

Gasa

This longtime Sri Lankan institution right off Markham road at New Delhi Drive has a minimal interior and sparse prices to match. Dishes like kothu curry and biryani cost $6.50, as are boxes of rice and curries.

Yin Ji Chan Feng

Specializing in rice noodle rolls, this Chinese restaurant at Warden and Steeles has plenty of menu items for under $8. Pork and beef rice noodles work better as snacks for $5.25, but heftier portions of congee are also cheap at just $5.50. 

Papa Chang’s

This plaza spot off 16th Avenue near the intersection at Markham Road serves up Taiwanese favourites at crazy cheap prices. Filling portions of chili braised pork on rice costs just $5.50, while warming bowls of chili beef noodle soups will set you back $7.99. 

Phoenix Restaurant

A Hong Kong mainstay on Woodbine near Steeles, this restaurant is the spot for your cheap Chinese food fix. All day Hong Kong breakfasts of fried ham, eggs and sandwiches are $8, with a variety of snacks like french toast with syrup and buns for $7 and less. 

Chinese Dumpling House

The Markham version of the Scarborough original, this small restaurant in Metro Square Mall along Steeles at Ferrier Street has some of the best dumplings in the area at phenomenal prices: an order of 15 of them steamed will cost just under $6. 

Biryani Hut

This small plaza takeout spot on Steeles near Markham Road serves roti and rice for insanely cheap prices. Grab a portion of their chicken biryani for just $4.25 and butter chicken starting at $3.50. 

Keung’s Delight

It gets packed here on the weekends, usually with families who hit up this Steeles and Warden restaurant for afternoon tea, where they serve Hong Kong-style dishes like baked rice and spaghettis for $7.95 and macaroni with pork chop for just $4.95. 

Malay Thai Famous Cuisine

Stir fry specials like chilli chicken come with rice for under $7 at this spot bordered by Highway 7 and Roddick Road. Same goes for dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, Pad Thai, and Malay stir fry vermicelli.

Taipei Chin Yuan Pai Ku Fast Food

Known for their juicy Taiwan-style tender pork chops ($7.25), this stall in Metro Square Mall is surprisingly delicious for its cluttered surroundings. You'll also find chicken legs on steamed rice and noodle soups for the same price.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Papa Chang's

