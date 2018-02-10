The top 25 falafel in Toronto by neighbourhood

Falafel spots can be found all over Toronto serving up one of the ultimate meals to-go. Conveniently wrapped in pitas or sometimes loose on a plate if you have the time to sit, these balls of crushed chickpeas or fava beans are one of the healthiest deep-fried meals you can get.

Here are my picks for the top falafel in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Located between Spadina and Bathurst stations, Sarah’s offers a tasty falafel option that includes fried veggies like eggplant and cauliflower in the wrap. If you like it spicy, their hot sauce packs a punch.

Beaches

Freshly made, Delina's falafel are some of the best. The restaurant's interior is a little sparse, but its crispy and fluffy wraps make up for it.

Bloorcourt

With amazingly cheap two-for-one deals on Mondays and Fridays, Empire serves up big falafel wraps that are cooked fresh to order.

Bloor West Village

Specializing in Lebanese food, Falafel World is a small restaurant that's been around for years. Their wraps are packed with toppings plus house-made tahini and hot sauce.

Canary District

Simultaneously a market and a restaurant, Souk Tabule is definitely not your run-of-the-mill Middle Eastern joint. This airy space serves up incredible falafel baked or fried, depending on your choice. Get them individually or in a salad.

Castlefield Design District

They may not be as good as their shawarma, but Taste of Shawarma on Dufferin makes falafel too, with big portions that are ideal for takeout.

Church Wellesley Village

There aren't many options for Middle Eastern food in this area, so the Ghazale on Wellesley will suffice. This chain offers servings of quick favourites and their falafel are reliably filling.

Danforth East

Sultan Shawarma & Falafel delivers fresh eats, with their falafel made to order. Incredibly affordable, they’re nicely wrapped and come with good pickled turnips.

Eglinton West

Grab some kosher falafel from Aish Tanoor, a unique Israeli-Middle Eastern restaurant with amazing hummus and house-made laffa bread.

Entertainment District

A popular lunch spot on King West, Shawarma’s King has specials that include falafel, a drink, and a side. They're not the best in the city, but it's a decent option, located conveniently right across from Roy Thomson Hall.

Etobicoke

Hidden in a plaza just across from Douglas Ford Park, 2 Bros Cuisine has falafel plus shawarma and samosas served up with a rich garlic sauce.

Forest Hill Village

Mashu Mashu is a modern Mediterranean restaurant that serves their falafel as an appetizer. Eat it with tahini alone or in an app mix that includes four pieces of falafel, kefta, hummus, and shawarma.

Keelesdale

Everything at this Keele location of Euro Shawarma is halal. Falafel wraps here are served with veggies like cucumbers and red pepper; you can also order them on a bed of rice with a side salad.

Open until late, College Falafel specializes in falafel balls that are more Mediterranean than Middle Eastern. Ingredients are a little different than your usual falafel, resulting in unique tasting plates and wraps.

Little India

Maha’s is an exceptional family-run Egyptian spot on Greenwood that serves brunch. Their falafel come wrapped with soft boiled eggs, home fries, and traditional salata balady.

North York

You can get falafel sandwiches with regular pita at Dr. Laffa, but obviously the best option is get it with their delicious house-baked laffa. This restaurant also has six-piece falafel dinners and an eight-piece appetizer plate.

Oakwood Village

Chamsine is a family-run Syrian restaurant on Eglinton West open until 2 a.m. daily. Surrounded by Greek restaurants, they’re one of the few Middle Eastern spots in the area providing authentic falafel.

Pape Village

Shawarma Frenzy is another lighthouse for Middle Eastern cuisine in a sea of Greek restaurants. A shawarma platter is the go-to option here, but falafel balls are also served at this family run restaurant.

Parkdale

It may be tiny, but Alexandria Falafel serves halal dishes that suffice in an area lacking in Middle Eastern food. The falafel are decent, though the most alluring aspect of their wraps is probably the price.

Queen West

Me Va Me gets incredibly busy at lunch, and inundated with takeout orders around dinner time. Try their fresh falafel balls wrapped in laffa bread baked in taboons, or try them in a box with sides.

Roncesvalles

The go-to spot on Roncy for Middle Eastern, Lebanon Express has wraps packed with toppings, if you like tons of extra ingredients on your falafel. If not, tell them to go light on the fillings.

Scarborough

Shawarma Empire is a strip mall gem that’s bustling all day long. This narrow spot uses 40 year-old recipes to create their falafel mixes in a process that includes soaking the chickpeas the day before.

Thornhill

As an authentic Israeli and Middle Eastern restaurant, Tov-Li delivers huge falafel filled with herbs. Crispy on the outside and delicious and moist on the inside, this place serves some of my favourite falafel in town.

Yonge & Bloor

Veggie platters are the move at Salad House. This tiny spot is just steps away from Bloor subway station and offers big melanges of falafel, mushrooms and grape leaves.

Yonge & Eglinton

Grab some groceries at Hasty Mart then head to the back of the building for some food at the Flaming Stove. Their falafel come with roasted vegetables like eggplant and zucchini.