The top 10 restaurants for corporate events in Toronto

When corporate events mean dinner in Toronto it's easy to let the guest list get out of hand. Finding a restaurant to accommodate a party of 30 or more might merit a private dining room, but there are also restaurants that can entertain large groups with panache.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for corporate events in Toronto.

The Financial District restaurant loves to throw parties, and they've got the experience hosting everything from engagement parties to corporate holiday shindigs. They've even got a group booking specialist ready to help cater everything from meal stations to sit-down dinners.

Both the Uptown and Entertainment District locations of this Eastern Mediterranean restaurant offer big groups space to spare in either their many dining areas. As for food, choose from a spread of shareable mezze or from one of their prix fixe group menus.

The expansive down-home barbecue joint near Moss Park is an ideal spot for a party, thanks to long, oversized booths and a menu featuring pit master platters. Impress your guests with a meal at the Chef's Table or opt for something larger by booking their Green Room.

This massive Mexican cantina in the Distillery District has the real estate to host big events and can serve up whole table menus, like one with a 6 course tasting menu featuring 11 dishes for just $55 per person.

The modern Spanish tapas bar in St. Lawrence Market does corporate bookings and parties. The tapas tasting menus offer excellent value for lots of food that's best when shared - along with pitchers of sangria.

If you want to make your next event a boozy one, make your way to this Riverside beer hall, brewery, bottle shop and brewpub. The sprawling space will happily host your next corporate event and offer an array of packages that feature both family-style meals and plated offerings.

The former space of Daisho and Shoto in the Entertainment District, can host a private dining experience for up to 59 people, cocktail parties for 30, and large group dining for groups of 8 or more. If you want to do a whole restaurant buy-out for the night you can do that too.

The Adelaide location of this popular Italian restaurant is absolutely massive and the perfect destination for an event. Whether you are looking to host an intimate dinner or a big corporate event for up to 350 poeple they have four levels of event space for you to choose from.

This Financial District restsaurant is the biggest Donnelly Group endeavour in Toronto so far. The space boasts high ceilings and 13,000 square feet of space making it a no brainer for events. If that's not impressive enough they have a ping pong bar inside.

Plan to visit either there West Queen West or Don Mills locations for your next corporate event. You can book intimate receptions up to 80 people to larger groups of up to 150 people along with partial and full buyouts. There's also family-style menus ranging from $50 to $70.