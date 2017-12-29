The top 15 clubs for bottle service in Toronto

Toronto clubs for bottle service are fun, high-energy, and perfect for a night out on the town. Most of the time, it's perfectly appropriate (even desirable) to buy your booze like any other regular club-goer, but there are certain occasions when you just need to treat yourself.

Here are my picks for the top clubs for bottle service in Toronto.

Tucked away at Richmond & Duncan is where you'll find this sprawling club. In order to reserve a booth on Friday or Saturday for six to 10 people a two bottle minimum is required, 11 to 15 people is three and 20+ is four. Bottle prices begin at $200.

Bottle service is available Wednesday through Saturday at this King West spot. For weeknights there is a $550 minimum spend (+ tip). On Friday there's a $750 minimum spend (+ tip), and Saturday $1500 minimum spend (+ tip). There's always dress code in effect too.

Found in the Entertainment District, this nightclub arguably has the cheapest bottle service in the city. To get bottle service on Fridays you just have to order 1 bottle and on Saturdays you just have to order two. Regular bottles are $150 including tax and tip.

If you're a fan of EDM, this club on Adelaide is your spot. If you want to take your partying up a notch reserve one of there 20 booths on Friday or Saturday. The minimum spend is $750 for three bottles and vodka, rum, gin, tequila, cognac, whiskey and scotch are all available.

The underground King West club has 16 booths available for bottle service reservations on Monday and Thursday through Saturday. They require a minimum three bottle purchase or $600 minimum spend plus gratuity to reserve a booth.

This popular nightclub can be found along West Queen West. Bottle service is available on Friday and Saturdays between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. They have 10 booths available as well as two stand up tables. Reservations start at $500 plus 19% gratuity.

The re-incarnation of Sound Academy on Polson Pier is the city's largest nightclub. There's over 60 tables available to reserve on any given Saturday. They also have tables available during ticketed events. The minimum spend for a bottle service starts at $750 plus gratuity and tax.

The King West club offers bottle service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and long weekend Sundays. To reserve a booth you must purchase at least two bottles. If you're there for a bachelorette, bachelor or birthday you can also order champagne, cupcakes and décor.

The massive club on Mercer Street is open on Friday and Saturday. There's 33 tables to reserve and 46 in the summer when the patio is open. To reserve a table a purchase of two bottles is required.

This bar can be found along West Queen West. They have 12 tables available for bottle service as well as four standing tables. To secure a table on Thursday there's a two bottle minimum, and on Friday and Saturday there's a tree bottle minimum.

Bottle service at this King West restaurant and nightclub is available on Friday and Saturdays. With a reservation, they are able to include a limited amount of complimentary entries. There's a $550 minimum spend which gets two bottles and 10 complementary guests.

Found across the street from The Citizen, the former Grand & Toy has 11 tables available for bottle service. That number doubles come summer time when the patio is open. A two bottle minimum purchase is required for bottle service, and bottles start as low as $180.

The nightclub inside the Thompson Hotel offers bottle service Thursday through Sunday. They require a minimum spend of $500 (+gratuity) on Thursday and Friday and $750 (+gratuity) on Saturday and Sunday. To reserve you just need to visit their website or call.

The underground lounge on Dundas West has five booths available for bottle service along with the option to secure a bottle at the bar top. They are open Thursday through Saturday and require a minimum purchase of two bottles. Bottles start at $230.

Bottle service is available on both floors of this King West spot but the real party is on the second floor. The upstairs is open Thursday through Saturday and there are nine bottle service tables. The minimum spend varies depending on the day and party size, but it starts around $750.