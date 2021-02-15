The top 15 Neapolitan pizza in Toronto

Neapolitan pizza in Toronto is about as close as you're likely to get to Naples without jumping on a plane. There are only a handful of pizzerias who follow the rigid guidelines to the letter. They're the ones using only premium, DOP ingredients and woodfire dome ovens.

Here are my picks for the top places to get Neapolitan pizza in Toronto.

Neapolitan-style pizzas are made at this Junction spot in a wood-fired oven inherited from the previous restaurant. Their Margherita with San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte cheese and basil is simple but done well. It has a super-thin crust, which is made from dough aged for three days, is salty, crispy and chewy in all the right places.

Owned and operated by a pair of ex-pat Sicilians, this local chain offers simple, honest, hand crafted thin crust pies. The pizzas here boast optimal textural contrast between crust and saucy cheesy centre.

This Mount Pleasant pizzeria adheres to the stringent rules of the authentic style: thin blistering crust covered with bright tomato sauce, irregular melted pools of fior di latte, and a basil leaf or two.

This Corso Italia favourite does uncompromising, hand tossed wood-fired crust topped with San Marzano tomato sauce or white base and fresh toppings.

This pizzeria chain prides itself on being loyal to real, VPN-certified pizza. Here, the menu features purist's staples first and foremost. Amidst the duck and gorgonzola, the Margherita and Marinara still stand tall as the chief reason the place remains so popular.

This family of pizza joints does pies in the Naples tradition; hand tossed 00-flour dough, tomatoes imported direct from the motherland, and locally sourced fior di latte that gets flame-licked at ultra-high temperatures.

This Annex pizzeria makes each pie deliciously thin and soupy in the middle just how it should be made. Get them with either classic tomato sauce or an olive oil base.

With multiple locations in Toronto a delicious freshly baked pie is never too far away. It's a classic Neapolitan recipe with a few tweaks, most notably it's double proofed, which gives it a delicious sourdough-like flavour.

This Roncy pizzeria offers pies in a choice of styles, Rome or Naples, the latter of which is made on a traditional crispy thin dough that is soft and pliable at its centre. Here, liberal toppings include wild boar meatballs, caramelized shallots, and broccoli purée.

This pizza joint is Etobicoke's ultimate destination for Neapolitan pizza. Each pizza is made with flour imported from Italy.

All pies at this Italian joint on Jarvis are prepared in a wood fire oven. There's over a dozen red and white pizzas to select from so you can try something new with each visit.

If you find yourself in the Yonge & Eglinton area craving Neapolitan pizza this is your spot. Offerings range from your classic Marinara to the more unique Tonno e cipolla featuring tuna.

It's all about thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked to order in a wood-burning stove at this Italian restaurant in Etobicoke.

The Neapolitan pizzas at this Annex restaurant are made with ’00’ flour and Campania tomatoes from Italy. Each pizza is perfectly soft, moist centre with a thin, crisp, slightly charred crust. They're also cooked in a bell oven from Italy.

This Etobicoke joint is what you a call “don’t judge a book by its cover” establishment. While the interior may be no-frills the pizza is the real deal. Order one of their signature pies or opt to make your own.