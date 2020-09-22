20 restaurants in Toronto for cheap chicken wings for takeout or delivery

Cheap chicken wings in Toronto go beyond wing night deals. Many restaurants all over the city offer wings for under the $15 mark on any given day of the week. Whether you like them Asian-style or in Buffalo hot sauce, there's a cheap wing to be devoured during your next meal.

Here are some places to find cheap chicken wings in Toronto.

This franchise does wings in 200+ flavours and is known for accommodating folks with big appetites. While a single order goes for $13.45, ordering in larged quantities will drop the price down.

This Bloor East bar doesn't mess around when it comes to wings. On nights when they don't have a special one pound of large roaster wings tossed with your choice of sauce is only $15.

For just $10.45 you can get a pound of wings at this Bloor West Village pub. All wings are served with sauce, veggies and their famous blue cheese dip.

Pick from drummettes or flats and have them fried dry, wet or double dipped then doused in one of 12 sauces. This North Toronto joint does wings to spec for $14.99 per pound served in papered baskets with veggie sticks and buttermilk dill or blue cheese dip.

Duff's specializes in classic Buffalo wings available in varying degrees of heat. On Tuesday nights, 1 lbs. of wings are only $8.75 with the purchase of a drink. Week-round, the best value can be had when ordering 2 lbs. at a time in combos with fries and a pitcher of pop for $34.50.

This Kensington Market fish and chip shop happens to do pretty decent wings too. The pound of wings will only set you back 13.95 and it's served with ranch.

The self-described roadhouse restaurant near Bloor and Ossington does wings grilled or deep fried for just $14 a pound. Each order gets tossed in your favorite sauce, served with veggies and blue cheese dip.

This halal restaurant in Kensington Market serves up all things fried chicken, wings included. Wings here are 6 pieces for $8. You can choose from mild to suicide hot sauces, buffalo, or jerk side, and orders come with blue cheese sauce and the obligatory celery and carrot.

The casual Thai eatery in North York does Crispy Haad Yai-style fried chicken wings for $9.95 an order. The wings come with a side of sticky rice and the whole dish is showered in fried shallots.

The Roaster Wings at this Annex pub never disappoint or break the bank. They're cajun dry rubbed and served with creamy blue cheese dip. A small order will only set you back $13.70.

The restaurant on Marlee Avenue sells dozens of flavours of wings, some even vaguely Toronto-themed like the "Bob Marlee" or the "Yorkdale." 1 lbs. is only $10.95.

The Dundas West pub tosses wings in a choice of six tried and true sauces including hot and honey and the full gamut from medium to suicide. Each order goes for $12 and includes a side of fries and veggies.

This Taiwanese-Japanese restaurant in North York will sell you chicken wings for $9.99. Get them in either a honey garlic or yuzu sauce.

The popular King West haunt has a whole menu of bar eats available including four types of wings for $15 a pound.

This family owned and operated Etobicoke pub serves ten wings for just $14.95. Each order is served with carrot sticks, celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

This West Queen West bar serves up jumbo grilled wings in mild, medium or hot for $15 with a fresh salad.

This Scarborough joint serves up jumbo, meaty wings doused in sauce. Five wings go for $9.25 while 20 will set you back $34.

This longstanding tavern is a budget friendly destination by Yorkville standards. Wings are $15 per pound and they don't do specials. They're done in classic pub styles and sweet chili or lemon pepper variations.

The sports bar near Yonge & Eglinton does jumbo, bistro and boneless wings for $13.95 a pound. Each order is served with veggies and choice of blue cheese, ranch or garlic dill dip.

Lemon pepper wings with blue cheese dip and celery will set you back $14 at this brew pub located in Brockton Village.