Chicken wing deals at Toronto pubs and restaurants dominate the early part of the week, offering the chance to get elbows-deep in the saucy, spicy pub grub at rock-bottom prices.

Here is a round-up of the best wing specials around town. Think of this as your wingman when you need a little help scoring wings on the cheap in Toronto.

Multi-Day

Monday

Tuesday

Duff's wing night features ten wings with celery and dip for $7.75 with a beverage purchase.

Squirly's wing night is on Tuesdays and features a pound of grilled wings, veggie sticks and blue cheese dip for $6.50.

St. Louis on Tuesdays offers 1/2 price wings starting at 4 p.m.

Wild Wing locations across Toronto offer 1/2 price wings on Tuesdays.

Wingporium on Tuesdays serves a 1 lbs. wings for $9.

Wednesday

Bistro 422 does half price wings every Wednesday.

Shark Club sells wings for 45¢ a pop on Wednesdays after 3 p.m. The only catch is wings are sold in 10's and must be accompanied by a beverage.

Striker Sports Bar has half price wings every Wednesday night.

Wingporium offers a pound and a half for the price of one.

Thursday

Friday

Right Wing Pub makes wings and fries for $10.99.

St. Louis serves up a wings and ribs combo for $19.99.

Saturday

Right Wing Pub sells 2 lbs. of wings for $19.99.

Wingporium is cooking up 2 beef ribs and 1 lbs. of wings for $22 on.

Sunday