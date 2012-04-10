10 restaurants to eat fondue in Toronto

The restaurants to eat fondue in Toronto are where you want to go in order to consume melted cheese and chocolate, fancily. Gather around a bubbling bowl of ooey goodness and dip your heart out.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants to eat fondue in Toronto.

Chocolate Fondue

Chocoholics already know this spot as the go-to for anything chocolate related. Head to their original Toronto spot in the Distillery, York, Queen West or the STC for matcha and earl grey chocolate fondues, served in singles or doubles under $15.

Combine art and melty chocolate at this Baldwin Village cafe, just a hop across the street from the AGO. They have a fondue bowl for two ($22) that comes served with fresh fruits and crepes for dipping.

It's possible to enjoy decadent fondue while eating vegan at the same time. This playful vegetarian Kensington restaurant does chocolate fondue for duos ($13.75) that includes marshmallows, cookies, and bananas, plus the option to go nut free.

A Chinese hot pot spot isn't necessarily what comes top of mind when thinking of melty chocolate, but this Markham restaurant serves a bowl of fondue for $5.99 that’s sizeable enough for frugal sharing and comes with fresh fruits.

It’s not as fancy as a bowl right on your table, but chocolate fondue at this Dundas restaurant is unlimited, so there isn't much to complain about. As with all AYCE restaurants, leave room for dessert and binge on fruits at this big fondue fountain.

Cheese Fondue

This fancy Financial District pub does a cheese and lager fondue: a gooey bowl of aged cheddar and emmental cheese with Hacker-Pschorr Edelhell for $17.

It’s everything German at this pub restaurant on West Queen West, so accompany your pint of Hofbrau lager with a bowl of three cheese fondue and classic German pretzels for $18.

As one of the best steakhouses in the city, this Yonge and Dundas place isn't cheap. A special menu after 10 p.m. offers a cheese fondue for two ($62) for the post-theatre crowd. They also have beef fondue bourguignon for $105, if you feel like melty meat.

For $16 you can get a bubbling bowl of three different cheeses mixed with ale, served with bacon pieces and their “Everything” pretzels at this King West hangout as well as at their Don Mills location.

Known for their excellent offerings of wine and cheese, this restaurant has two options of dinner fondue bowls for $26: a classic bowl plus a blue and brie cheese mix.