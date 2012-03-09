Eat & Drink
Lechon Toronto

10 places to get Filipino-style lechon in Toronto

Filipino-style lechon in Toronto is the ultimate way to indulge in roasted suckling pig. Whether you’re digging into some crispy lechon kawali on rice or getting a whole pig catered for your party feast, these Hogtown kitchens have your pork cravings covered. 

Here's a round-up of places to get Filipino-style lechon in Toronto.

Bernard’s Pilipino Specialties

Bernard Farrol (Mang Bernard to regulars) has long retained the title of Toronto's king of lechon. Operating from the back of his Filipino grocery store in Parkdale, Bernard serves up whole crispy lechon for special occasions and by the pound. 

Wilson’s Haus of Lechon

This takeout restaurant by Wilson and Bathurst stuffs their lechon with lemongrass, peppercorns and green onion to achieve a simple yet aromatic flavour. You can get a pound of chopped lechon baboy served on banana leaves, a whole pig, or orders of boneless belly.

Lechon Republik

Located by Glencairn subway station, this Filipino restaurant specializes in lechon belly. Make sure to call in advance to reserve either a portion or the whole pig: they often run out fast. 

Bella’s Lechon

This Sheppard and Morningside Filipino spot has another location in Mississauga. As their name suggests, they specialize in whole roasted pigs which you can order through their super handy lechon hotline

Sampaguita Village

Fusing Filipino cuisine with a handful of traditional Chinese dishes, you can get crispy pork belly by itself or mixed with fried rice. Their lechon kawali is incredibly crispy, make sure to grab some before it runs out for the day. 

Casa Manila

If you're looking to pig out on pork in a fancy setting, head to this Filipino institution at Don Mills and York Mills for unlimited brunch buffets of lechon kawali. 

Lasa by Lamesa

This hip restaurant on St. Clair West may not serve portions as large as other more traditional spots, but their lechon kawali dinner dish is perfect for anyone who's looking for a trendier place to enjoy some Filipino favourites.

Kanto by Tita Flips

Serving pinoy comfort foods out of a shipping container in Dundas West's Market 707, Diona Joyce and her mother offer lechon kawali on rice with pickled veggies. They also cater small or large sizes of crispy pork belly.

Lola’s Kusina

This simple Etobicoke restaurant on Rexdale Boulevard does all the Filipino favourites, including cheap portions of lechon kawali on plain or garlic rice and served with Lola's specialty sauce. 

Remely’s

You can tell by looking at this Scarborough restaurant's menu that Remely's loves pork. Dine in at their clean little spot on Sheppard East or order their array of pig meat options like cebu-style lechon and lechon kawali in small to extra large sizes for your special event.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Wilson's Haus of Lechon

